STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The trial for Michelle Troconis, charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five, continued Tuesday morning.

Her trial began in Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, with testimony centered on evidence collection inside Farber Dulos’s home. Investigators believe Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, ambushed her in her home after she dropped their five kids off at school.

Prosecutors allege Troconis, Dulos’ live-in girlfriend, was with him when he drove around Hartford disposing of evidence and was with him when he washed a truck to clear it of evidence.

Troconis is standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. She has denied any involvement in Farber Dulos’ disappearance.

Matthew Reilly, a retired state police detective, is expected to resume testifying on Tuesday.

Hundreds of witnesses are expected to be called to testify in the six-week trial, including officers from multiple police departments, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Scientists, representatives from multiple companies and dozens of other individuals are also on the list.

In January 2020, Dulos was charged with murder in Farber Dulos’ presumed death. He died two days after a suicide attempt while out on bond.

The 50-year-old was last seen alive on May 24, 2019. Her body has never been found. A judge declared her legally dead in October 2023.