SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Michigan was arrested for allegedly planning an attack on the Satanic Temple in Salem.

According to Salem police, 30-year-old Luke Isaac Terpstra of Grant, Michigan was arrested on January 2nd after an investigation by the Grant Police Department.

He has been charged with possession of explosives with unlawful intent. According to police, Terpstra traveled to Salem at some point last November, possibly for planning purposes.

As of right now, there is no indication that he acted with any accomplices.