BOSTON (WWLP) – COVID-19-related unemployment assistance has been obtained through a fraudulent scheme by a Michigan man who pleaded guilty in court in Boston.

Devin Smith, 30, was arrested on January 12, 2021. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Aug. 9, 2022 and Smith pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

The charge of wire fraud issues for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, and forfeiture.

Cases like this lead to adjustments made by the government to protect the identities and wealth of individuals. Programs to initially help individuals during the pandemic have put into place an act. Congress passed the, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to provide funding to existing state unemployment insurance programs.

Through the CARES Act, a new temporary federal program called, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), was administered in Massachusetts by the Department of Unemployment Assistance. This program provided unemployment insurance benefits for people who are not qualified for various types of unemployment benefits.

Smith participated in a scheme to obtain proceeds from fraudulent unemployment and PUA claims submitted in nine different states. One of these states is Massachusetts. Smith used stolen identities, including the identities of Massachusetts residents, to submit fraudulent unemployment and PUA claims resulting in over $150,000 in payments.

Along with these fraudulent activities, Smith filed multiple fraudulent unemployment and PUA claims in his own name in six different states also including in Massachusetts.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to protect the wealth and identities of individuals.