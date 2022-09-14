NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Millers Falls man is charged with operating under the influence after a crash on North King Street in Northampton Tuesday night.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 8:50 p.m. officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of the 800 block of North King Street near the Hatfield town line. The vehicle was found in a wooded area near the MassDOT facility. Police determined the driver ran on foot and the 42-year-old man was found nearby in Hatfield with the help of the Mass State Police Air Wing and K-9.

He is being charged with the following: