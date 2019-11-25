Milwaukee bunker arrest – “I haven’t seen anything like this”

(WTMJ/NBC News) A man found living in an underground bunker in a Milwaukee, Wisconsin park is now facing felony charges.

Geoffrey Graff appeared in court on Saturday on felony charges of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. His cash bail was set at $20,000.

Police discovered Graff’s bunker after responding to reports of gunshots last Wednesday.

In the encampment, deputies found four guns – a rifle, pistol, shotgun, and sawed-off shotgun. Along with three knives, and a bow with arrows made out of snow plow stakes.

“One would wonder how in an urban setting, an individual was able to hide in plain sight,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said at a news conference Friday. “I haven’t seen anything like this in my 44 years in law enforcement. Obviously, it required some ingenuity for an individual to do something of this nature in an urban area.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Ogu8Ym