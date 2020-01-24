Minneapolis parks police reach settlement with detained teens

(KARE/NBC News) The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has reached a settlement with the families of four Somali-American teenagers detained in a controversial 2018 arrest.

Park Police body camera footage of the incident was also released for the first time Wednesday.

“The families have gone through a lot. The young kids have also gone through a lot from this incident. We are happy today to report that this incident is behind them, but they’re still traumatized,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director, Jaylani Hussein during a press conference announcing the settlement.

The July 10, 2018, incident at Minnehaha Park drew widespread attention after a bystander who recorded part of it and posted the video online. The teens were handcuffed, and at one point an officer drew his gun and pointed it in the direction of the teens.

The teens have said they were just having fun with friends when they were detained.

The officers were responding to a female 911 caller who falsely reported that four teens were following her boyfriend and wielding knives and sticks. Park police released the four teens after finding they were unarmed. Witness accounts also contradicted the 911 caller’s story.

