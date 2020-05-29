Minneapolis police precinct burns as protests rage

WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Governor Floyd Presser – 11:00 ET

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz holds a press conference to address the state’s response to ongoing violence and riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the death of George Floyd.

(NBC News) A Minneapolis police precinct was evacuated overnight after protesters rushed into the building and began setting fires.

The city’s mayor ordered everyone out.



“It became obvious to me that safety was at risk,” Mayor Jacob Frey said after the evacuation. “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life of our officers or the public.”



The city remains on edge after three nights of violent protests, with looting running rampant.



President Trump overnight called the looters “thugs,” blaming the mayor for a “total lack of leadership” and warning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”



Minneapolis is asking the National Guard to help restore order.



The FBI is investigating Monday’s death of 46-year-old George Floyd, the event that triggered the protests. Video shows him repeatedly crying “I can’t breathe” as he died with a police officer’s knee on his neck. Four officers involved have been fired.



