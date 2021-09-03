Missing Pig-a-sus in North Amherst returned

NORTH AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A statue of a pig in North Amherst has been returned after being missing since August 30.

(The Mill District)

The Mill District issued a plea for the safe return of Pig-a-sus, a status of a pig displayed on 113 Cowls Road. UMass and Amherst Police have surveillance video that shows six people in a black SUV took the statue just before 1 a.m. on August 30.

The Director of Placemaking & Special Projects from The Mill District told 22News, Pig-a-sus was returned damaged sometime overnight Thursday. The statute will have to be replaced. It was was a joy to many people in the community who snapped photos with it.