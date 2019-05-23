Mississippi officer charged with murder

(WMC/NBC News) An Oxford, Mississippi police officer has been arrested in the murder of a woman found dead over the weekend.

On Tuesday the Oxford Police Department identified Officer Matthew Kinne as the man arrested in connection to the homicide of Dominique Clayton.

Kinne has been charged with murder.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as Clayton on Monday. Her mother and sister say she was shot in the back of the head in her bedroom while sleeping.

Oxford officers said early on in the investigation, they determined that Officer Kinne was involved with Clayton in some way. That’s why they decided to turn over the investigation to MBI.

