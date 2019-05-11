Missouri man charged with mutilating cats he bought on Craigslist

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old man in St. Charles County, Missouri is facing animal abuse charges, after prosecutors say he admitted to police he bought cats on Craigslist to torture and kill them.

Warning: Graphic Details

According to FOX 2 Now, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kaine Louzader, 20, with two counts of animal abuse.

The prosecutor’s office says more than a dozen cats may have been killed, some kittens were even mutilated between January 1 and May 9.

Court documents said Louzader told police he would strangle or stomp on the heads of the cats in the bathtub or backyard patio. The suspect said after killing the cats he dismembered them by removing the heads or cutting off the limbs.

