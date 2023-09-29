PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial of a man charged with kidnapping and assaulting an ex-girlfriend was declared a mistrial on Friday in Berkshire Superior Court.

A mistrial was declared on Friday, September 29th, marking a pause in the trial concerning several serious charges against Garrett Vil, 32, of Pittsfield that include:

Two counts of Intimidation of a Witness

Kidnapping

Violation of a Restraining Order

Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member

The trial commenced on September 19th and concluded September 22nd. The mistrial declaration calls for setting a new trial date, scheduled for Monday, October 2nd. District Attorney Shugrue has reaffirmed the commitment to pursue justice on behalf of the victim.

The charges against Vil stem from a sequence of events that took place on September 19, 2022. According to the Berkshire County DA, Vil visited the residence of his ex-girlfriend, the victim, with the intention of intimidating her into breaking up with her current boyfriend.

He then allegedly threatened harm to the victim’s family, including her mother, boyfriend, and children, if she did not comply with his demands. Vil also told the victim he knew where her children went to school and when they, and her mother, were alone and vulnerable to attack, according to the Berkshire County DA.

Under duress, the victim left her residence, taking only her cellphone, and was coerced into Vil’s car where she was subjected to physical assault during the drive to his residence. She was then forced out of the car and ordered to walk barefooted to “calm down” Vil. Because of this, the victim sustained severe injuries, including bruised feet from stomping and head and leg injuries from physical assault.

The victim’s boyfriend repeatedly attempted to contact her, which prompted further threats from Vil. The boyfriend swiftly contacted the Pittsfield Police Department, leading to Vil’s arrest.

Vil’s actions resulted in a violation of a restraining order issued against him, as he continued to threaten the victim and her family through multiple phone calls while in custody.

A new trial date has been scheduled to take place in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday, October 2nd, 2023.