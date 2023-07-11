WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial of a man charged with killing a police officer and an innocent bystander while fleeing a car crash was declared a mistrial on Monday because the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Emanuel Lopes plead not guilty to 11 charges, including two counts of murder, in connection with the killings in July 2018. Prosecutors say that he shot Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna as well as bystander Vera Adams.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says it will retry the case.