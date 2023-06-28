WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Tuesday with the unsolved case of a Warren victim.

Twenty-three years ago, on June 27, 2000, 16-year-old Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren. Her skeletal remains were found three years later in a wooded area in Palmer.

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr., who is a convicted rapist and kidnapper who died in 2016, has been identified as a suspect.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case or any information on Frank Sumner, you are asked to call the Molly Bish tipline at Worcester County DA’s office at 508-453-7575.

The Massachusetts State Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Correction, the Springfield Police Homicide Unit, and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.