Molotov cocktail and shots fired on Homestead Ave in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is investigating after a drive-by shooting in Holyoke Sunday.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 12:50 a.m. officers were called to 518 Homestead Avenue for a report of an explosion. Officers discovered remnants of a Molotov cocktail in the driveway. The Criminal Investigation Bureau was notified and officers left the area at approximately 3:00 a.m.

At around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to the same location for a report of shots fired. Officers found several shell casings and determined it was the scene of a drive by shooting. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously.