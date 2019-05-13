Mom accused of throwing baby against fence, hurling rake head at the child

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother is accused of throwing her 10-month-old child against a fence and hurling a rake head at the baby.

Pinellas Park police were called to the 5900 block of 72nd Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday night after two juveniles reported witnessing Natalee Sesler, 25, of New Port Richey, abusing the child.

Investigators said Sesler had become frustrated because the 10-month-old was unable to stand and threw the child against a wooden fence in a nearby yard. Then she threw a metal rake head at the child, but it did not strike the baby. Sesler then picked up the crying baby by the leg and threw him on a lawn chair.

Neither Sesler nor the baby were wearing pants when the incident occurred and the baby was missing its diaper, police said.

Police observed a small bruise and swelling near one of the baby’s eyes and said he appeared to be malnourished and somewhat lethargic.

The child was taken into protective custody, then to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“The baby will remain at the hospital for observation and further testing, before being turned over to other local family members by the Department of Children and Families,” police said in a news release.

Sessler was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse, one count of child neglect, aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.

Police said narcotics appear to have played a role in her behavior leading up to her arrest.

