Monkey Business: Police investigate zoo escape

(KSNW/NBC News) Police in Dodge City, Kansas are working to get to the bottom of some serious monkey business.

It began Tuesday when several residents called to report a monkey running loose on the streets.

That monkey was Pickett, a resident of the Wright Park Zoo.

Zoo officials say Pickett was in his enclosure Monday evening, and don’t believe he escaped on his own.

They plan to add cameras after this event, so they know exactly how things like this could happen.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kk0XHQ