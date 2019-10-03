Monson man arrested, police seize weapons, cocaine, and cash

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A police investigation in the Washington Street area of Monson led to the arrest of one suspect and the discovery of several weapons, drugs, and cash Wednesday evening.

The Monson Police Department said one of their detectives were able to arrest 22-year-old Mathias Woloshchuk of Monson after a brief struggle to detain him.

After arresting and searching Woloshchuk, officers located and seized brass knuckles, a hatchet, two pellet guns, a stun gun, two knives, a black ski mask, 5.3 grams of suspected cocaine and over $1,400 in cash.

Photo: Monson Police Department

Woloshchuk is facing several charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing a stun gun without an LTC, possession of a class B substance with the intent to distribute and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Hampden County House of Correction with bail set at $10,000 cash. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court Thursday morning.