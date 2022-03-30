CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Monson man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Gary Gaudette.

Spokesperson Jim Leydon from the Hampden County District Attorney’s office told 22News 48-year-old William Allsop of Monson was found guilty of murder in the first degree Tuesday by a jury at the Hampden Superior Court. On Wednesday, Allsop was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “The excellent investigation by both the Chicopee Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office led to a successful prosecution, directed by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green and appellate ADA David Sheppard-Brick. I would like to thank and commend ADA Green and ADA Brick for their dedication and skillful work in securing this guilty verdict, with which comes a measure of justice for Mr. Gaudette’s loved ones.”

Chicopee police were called to 1296 Montgomery Street on Thursday, November 21, 2019 around 7:04 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man found seated in a vehicle, later identified as 39-year-old Gary Gaudette of Springfield. Officers attempted CPR but Gaudette had already passed away from a gunshot wound.

Massachusetts State Police and detectives from the Chicopee Police Department began a homicide investigation and arrested Allsop the following day as the suspect of the deadly shooting.