MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Police arrested a suspect on January 2 after he allegedly sold cocaine to two undercover police officers.

Courtesy of Monson Police

Courtesy of Monson Police

The suspect, 25-year-old Luis F. Martinez from Chicopee, allegedly possessed 47.9 grams of crack cocaine and 120 bags of heroin, a scale, and $2,250 in cash. Martinez was arrested and charged with distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a class A substance. He was held on $100,000 bail and held at the Hamden County House of Correction. His arraignment was on January 3 at the Palmer District Court.