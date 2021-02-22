Monson police asking public for information regarding shooting at Magic Lantern

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department is asking the public for information regarding the shooting that took place at the Magic Lantern on Route 20 in Palmer early Sunday morning.

According to Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski, at approximately 2 p.m. officers received information that there had been a shooting at the business around 1 a.m. from customers who were there when the shooting happened.

Kozloski said a preliminary investigation determined that a series of shots were fired in the parking lot of the business. Officers recovered a number of spent bullet casings but no victims have come forward or have been identified.

The Monson Police Department executed a search warrant at the Magic Lantern at approximately 9 p.m and recovered evidence during the search is now being processed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Sgt. Adam Szymanski at 413-893-9500.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is assisting with the investigation.