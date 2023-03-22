MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – At approximately 10:20 AM Wednesday morning, Monson Police Department and Monson Fire Department Ambulance were called to Old Wales Road, where a person appeared to be in distress at a residence.

Upon arriving, officers discovered the suspect was armed with multiple weapons. One was a large knife that had been thrown at three officers.

It took several hours for the Monson Police Department to take the party into custody without injury with the help of specialized resources from the Massachusetts State Police, according to Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski.