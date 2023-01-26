MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Montague police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a red Jeep and a woman.

Photos shared by the police department show the red Jeep driving through the Nancy Gifford Softball Field at the Franklin County Technical School on Saturday, January 21. Police say extensive damage was done to the field. Police are also looking to identify a woman who was walking her dog in the faculty parking lot.

Credit: Montague Police Department

If you have any information on the woman or the red Jeep, you are asked to contact the Montague Police Department at 413-863-8911 or you can email Officer Mike Seven at msevene@montague.net and Detective Joshua Hoffman at jhoffman@montague.net.