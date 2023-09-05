MONTEREY, Mass. (WWLP) – The residents in the Town of Monterey are being reminded to lock their homes and cars after several break-ins were reported.

According to the Monterey Fire Department, in conjunction with the Monterey Police Department, they are asking residents to remember to lock their homes and vehicles. Remove any valuables from your car, along with the keys, and lock it, even if your vehicle is in your driveway.

If you see anything suspicious, report it to the police by calling 911. To report non-emergencies, contact the Monterey Police Department at 413-528-3211.

No additional information was provided however, in April, the police said several homes were broken into in a different community and it has been reported that the suspects were driving in a large white box truck.