Moose illegally shot and poached in Ludlow, Mass Environmental Police investigating

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Environmental Police (MEP) is asking for the public’s help in investigating the illegal shooting and poaching of a moose in Ludlow.

According to a post on the MEP Facebook page, the moose was killed on Friday, December 17, within the Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Ludlow.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact MEP Dispatch at 1-800-632-8075 or submit information via the online web form. Reports can be made anonymously.

