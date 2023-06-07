WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield resident is asking for the public’s help locating his stolen moped.

According to Michael Whitney, his moped was stolen on Sunday, June 4th when it was locked to a tree and left there overnight. Whitney said it was last seen on Sibley Avenue in West Springfield.

Photo sent to 22News from Michael Whitney Photo sent to 22News from Michael Whitney Photo sent to 22News from Michael Whitney

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance told 22News that they received a report of a stolen moped in the area of 2200 Westfield Street. LaFrance said that the owner discovered his moped was gone and the chain and lock were cut and left behind on Sunday.

The moped has a value of approximately $600. If you have seen this moped or have any information contact West Springfield Police at 413-263-3210.