More than 100 citations issued on Parker Street in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 driving citations were issued on Parker Street in Springfield Friday.

According to a news release by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the department’s Traffic Unit, Ordinance Unit and C3 Units along with the Massachusetts State Police conducted high visibility traffic enforcement on the Parker Street area. Between the four different law enforcement teams, 103 citations and five criminal complaints were issued.

The majority of the tickets given out were for speeding or violations of Massachusetts’s Hands Free driving law.

This was the third enforcement effort in the past three weeks. Since then, more than 250 citations have been issued.