GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police are investigating a theft at the Taco Bell on the Mohawk Trail Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Todd Dodge, around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday two men and a woman entered the Taco Bell located at 242 Mohawk Trail. One of the men saw a bank deposit bag near the register and allegedly reached over and stole it. All three people then left in a silver Volkswagen sedan.

Police said an employee was starting the process of depositing cash from the register when they walked away to process an order. The deposit bag contained $1,464.

Greenfield Police have identified the vehicle used as well as two of the people involved, a man and a woman, but their names have yet to be released at this time due to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Purinton at the Greenfield Police Department.