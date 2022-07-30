SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 183 illegally possessed firearms were taken off the streets in Springfield so far this year.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers recovered 183 Illegally possessed firearms, including 80 large capacity firearms and 14 Ghost Guns. The Firearms Investigation Unit seized 101 of those guns as part of their role in reducing the level of gun violence in the community.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, told Springfield Police Superintendent Clapprood to “keep up the good work,” after a meeting was held Thursday to discuss combating summer gun violence. Also in attendance was Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Solicitor Judge John Payne, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Office, State Police, FBI, DEA and ATF officials.

“Now only if our courts would back us up,” stated Mayor Sarno.

Most recently, Springfield officials announced the results of 15 arrests to help prevent drug dealing, firearms activity, and prostitution in the city. The operation to deter drug dealing, firearms activity, and prostitution in several areas in Springfield was conducted on July 12 and July 13.

More than 30 recruits joined the Springfield Police Department in June and will be assigned to a squad in the fall.