SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested Tuesday after police found more than 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin inside an apartment on Belmont Avenue in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers have been investigating the distribution of heroin and fentanyl by the suspect, 25-year-old Warionex Cabrera-Guzman of Springfield.

Police received a search warrant for an apartment on Belmont Avenue and executed it Tuesday around 5:00 a.m. Cabrera-Guzman along with 21-year-old Alvin Cabrera of Springfield and 24-year-old Jose Quinones of Springfield were detained while officers search the apartment. Officers found approximately 223 grams of fentanyl and heroin and a bag of crack-cocaine. All three men were then arrested.

Warionex Cabrera-Guzman (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Alvin Cabrera (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Jose Quinones (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Cabrera-Guzman has been charged with:

Trafficking a Class A Drug more than 200 Grams

Possession of a Class B Drug

Cabrera and Quinones have each been charged with: