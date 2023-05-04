SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested Tuesday after police found more than 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin inside an apartment on Belmont Avenue in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers have been investigating the distribution of heroin and fentanyl by the suspect, 25-year-old Warionex Cabrera-Guzman of Springfield.
Police received a search warrant for an apartment on Belmont Avenue and executed it Tuesday around 5:00 a.m. Cabrera-Guzman along with 21-year-old Alvin Cabrera of Springfield and 24-year-old Jose Quinones of Springfield were detained while officers search the apartment. Officers found approximately 223 grams of fentanyl and heroin and a bag of crack-cocaine. All three men were then arrested.
Cabrera-Guzman has been charged with:
- Trafficking a Class A Drug more than 200 Grams
- Possession of a Class B Drug
Cabrera and Quinones have each been charged with:
- Trafficking a Class A Drug more than 200 Grams