BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Massachusetts men were arrested in connection with conspiring to distribute nine kilograms of cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 43-year-old Leonardo Lara, 41-year-old Leandro Martinez, and 42-year-old Merced Navarro-Morfin were indicted on August 3rd for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Martinez and Navarro-Morfin were also indicted on possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In April 2022, approximately $40,000 in suspected drug proceeds were seized from Lara’s vehicle following a traffic stop in Sturbridge. When Lara was released, Martinez and Navarro-Morfin allegedly traveled to a residence used by Lara in Methuen and removed eight kilograms of cocaine.

Martinez and Navarro-Morfin also allegedly possessed approximately $196,000 in suspected drug proceeds and one additional kilogram of cocaine. Lara and Navarro-Morfin allegedly have involved five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Lara of Lawrence was detained pending a further hearing, he has two prior federal convictions. In 2017 for money laundering and theft of public funds for which he was sentenced to 15 months in prison. He was also convicted in 2004 for bank robbery by force or violence for which he was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Navarro-Morfin of Lunenberg had a federal court appearance on Monday. He was previously sentenced to 97 months in prison in 2015 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana and cocaine.

Martinez of Lawrence was released by the court on conditions.