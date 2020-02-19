More than 2,600 bags of heroin seized, 4 arrested in State Street drug investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested four people and seized more than 2,600 bags of heroin and 154 grams of cocaine, following an investigation into narcotics dealing on State Street.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the months-long investigation targeted Jonathan Casiano, 34, who was arrested Tuesday.

Walsh says that on Tuesday morning, detectives had observed a man making a short visit to Caisano’s apartment in the 700 block of State Street, and then getting into a waiting car. Police pulled the vehicle over a short time later at Court and Main Streets. The driver, identified as Kevin Dean, 47, of Westfield, allegedly had 50 bags of heroin inside his jacket. Several empty bags were also found inside the car, Walsh said.

Both Dean and the man who was seen coming out of Caisano’s apartment, Richard Letendre, 46, of West Springfield, were arrested on charges of possession of a Class A drug.

In the afternoon, Caisano left his apartment, and officers stopped him on State Street, where they placed him under arrest. Walsh said Caisano had 90 bags of heroin on him at the time.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Caisano’s apartment, where Walsh says officers found Natividad Arroyo, 31, and two children. Also inside the apartment were 50 grams of heroin, 154 grams of cocaine, 149 Gabapentin pills, and more than $2,700 in cash. Arroyo was arrested, and the Department of Children and Families was notified about the children.

Caisano is facing multiple charges, including cocaine and heroin trafficking, distribution of a Class A drug, and destruction of evidence. He also had a warrant out from his arrest for gun charges out of Chelsea.

Arroyo is charged with heroin and cocaine trafficking, while Letendre and Dean both face charges of possession of a Class A drug.