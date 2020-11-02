More than 3,000 marijuana plants found inside West Springfield building

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police have arrested four people after executing a search warrant on Elm Street, which lead to finding more than 3,300 marijuana plants inside the building.

After several weeks of investigating, West Springfield Police along with the FBI, DEA and Hampden County District Attorney’s office searched a commercial building on October 30 around 2:00 p.m. Inside the building, officers found around 14 marijuana growing rooms. Four people were also found inside the building during the search warrant and were arrested. After several hours, West Springfield police said they found more than 3,300 marijuana plants along with a sophisticated cultivation system.

The four men, 39-year-old Kong Xing Tang, 34-year-old Min Zhang, Gen Yu, and Jiang Nan, all from Brooklyn, New York, are charged with the following:

Trafficking in Marijuana more than 100 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds

Unlawful Cultivation of Marijuana a Class D Substance

All of the suspects were sent to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow and bail was set at $50,000 for each.