SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Saturday following a traffic stop in Springfield where officers seized a firearm and more than 600 bags of heroin.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said on Saturday around 2:45 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Worthington Street and Stern Square for having an expired inspection sticker. Police ordered the driver and the passenger out of the vehicle so that it could be towed.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded large capacity firearm, ammunition, approximately 650 bags of heroin and more than $8,000. The driver, 24-year-old Luis Cordero of Springfield, and passenger, 38-year-old Devon Sutherland of Springfield, were then arrested.

Cordero has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Sutherland has also been charged with the following: