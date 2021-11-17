More than $7000 worth of clothes recovered after shoplifting incident in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – On Tuesday night, Enfield Police officers were sent to Brookside Plaza after reports of a shoplifting.

According to the Enfield Police Department, during an investigation officers located one of the suspects trying to hide in the backseat of their car. Furthermore, officers observed merchandise with tags affixed filling the seats all the way to the ceiling of the car.

Loss prevention representatives from several stores confirmed that merchandise had been stolen that day. The suspects were arrested and over $7,100 of merchandise was recovered. The suspects are being investigated by multiple jurisdictions for other shoplifting cases.