BOSTON (WWLP) – Police in Boston are searching to identify a man accused of stealing about 20 packages from an apartment complex in Mattapan.

Police said that a resident reported multiple opened packages in the building’s lobby. Surveillance video shows an individual forcing their way into the lobby and then stealing or damaging over a dozen packages.

This incident serves as another reminder for people to bring their packages inside their homes as soon as possible.

If you don’t think you’ll be home when your items are delivered, you may be able to have a nearby UPS store or Amazon Hub locker hold your package for pickup.