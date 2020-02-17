More than five tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica

(CNN) – Police in Costa Rica have seized more than five tons of cocaine in the country’s largest drug bust.
It was found in a shipping container headed for the Netherlands. Stashed in more than 200 bags and hidden in decorative plants.
The street value is estimated at more than $100,000,000.
Police say they arrested the driver who delivered the containers.
