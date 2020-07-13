More troopers punished for role in overtime pay scandal

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Another Massachusetts State Police trooper implicated in a department overtime scandal has been fired, and the agency is working to fire five more troopers.

Col. Christopher Mason said in an emailed statement late Friday that in addition, 15 troopers face punishment including repayment of fraudulently obtained pay and suspensions. Forty-six current and retired troopers who worked for the now-disbanded Troop E, which patrolled the Massachusetts Turnpike, were implicated in the scheme in which they collected overtime pay for shifts they either did not work or did not complete.

Ten troopers have previously been criminally charged and 14 have retired.