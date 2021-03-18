MOST WANTED: State police asking for public’s help in locating murder suspects

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are holding a news conference Thursday to ask the public for help in locating several suspects wanted for murder, rape, and attempted murder.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and other Department officials are holding a news conference at 11:15 a.m. to announce the addition of several new suspects to the department’s Most Wanted list.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, state police are looking for suspects who are wanted mainly for the crimes of murder and rape and are attempting to evade arrest. Wanted posters of the new Most Wanted suspects and descriptions of their crimes will be provided at the news conference.

State police are asking the public for information to help locate the suspects.