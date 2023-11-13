SEEKONK, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people in Seekonk were arrested after a 4-year-old girl was found with second and third-degree burns.
The child’s mother and aunt were taken into custody on Saturday. They are facing multiple charges including reckless endangerment of a child and permitting substantial injury to a child.
Police have not released further information about the incident that burned the girl on October 8th.
Investigators say the child is still in the hospital but is doing better.
