HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Department of Children and Families said they were working with the family of the 2-year-old who died after falling out of a window and had visited the home twice this year.

While they could not speak on the case, DCF said that the conditions of the apartment were nothing like what the police reported. The police report described the apartment as uninhabitable and noted bugs feeding on trash and moldy food in the sink.

The mother of the 2-year-old that died has been arrested and charged with child endangerment. The other four children that lived in the apartment are in DCF custody.