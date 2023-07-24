HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The mother of a two-year-old that fell from a third-floor window of an apartment in Hartford on Saturday has been arrested.

Police say five children were left alone in the apartment. Investigators have described the apartment as being in deplorable and uninhabitable conditions.

They believe a screen fell out of the window and then the two-year-old boy also fell. He remains in critical condition, and officials say the child is unlikely to survive.

34-year-old Tabitha Frank is now facing 10 charges for leaving the children unattended as well as the condition of the apartment. The remaining children are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.