1  of  2
Breaking News
Health officials confirm second vaping-illness related death in Massachusetts Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Belchertown
Closings and Delays
MassHire Springfield

Mother charged in “dirty diaper” murder

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  A Georgia mother has been charged with murder after she admitted hitting her 20-month-old son because she was angry that he had soiled his diaper.

In addition to the murder charge, 23-year-old Trinity Pittman is also charged with first degree child cruelty.

According to warrants, Pittman took her son Conner Perry to a hospital emergency room in Newnan Friday night.

She said he had fallen while jumping on a trampoline and hit his head on a brick.

Medical staff found that the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall from a trampoline.  

The boy was taken to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead that night.

Pittman later admitted to investigators that she had hit Conner multiple times after becoming angry over the soiled diaper.  

More: http://bit.ly/34paBdF

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories