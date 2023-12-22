CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A mother has been charged with murder after a toddler drowned following a September crash in Cromwell.

Deroyal Miller was found in the river following a crash on Route 9 South near Exit 25 in Cromwell.

The state’s chief state medical examiner’s office declared that the toddler’s cause of death as “homicide by drowning.”

State police said that the woman driving the car got out of it with her 2-year-old daughter and walked down an embankment.

Devoni Miller, 23, of Cromwell, has been charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, evading responsibilities with injuries and reckless driving. She was released on a $5,000 bond and turned over to Connecticut State Police, who charged her with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an emergency call, reckless driving, evading responsibility in operation of other vehicles and risk of injury to a child. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Miller left her vehicle after the crash with the child in her arms, according to an arrest warrant. She allegedly told a witness that, “You can’t call 911, I can’t go back there, they are going to take me back there.” She then ignored requests to go to the side of the road and see if the child was fine.

Miller yelled about her family and walked away from the area, according to the warrant. She was found mostly calm, in her undergarments and uninjured by police. She allegedly said she had to get rid of her clothes, and pointed towards the water, where the toddler was later found. She allegedly made statements such as “Just kill me” and “Just take me to jail.”

Miller had acted disinterested and emotionless, and family tried getting the child away from her before the crash, according to the warrant. She had been sent home from work earlier that day.

Miller allegedly said that she had the child in the water with her when Deroyal was swept under, according to the warrant. Miller said she was running from the police and demons.

A crash report showed that Miller had completely pushed down the acceleration pedal and didn’t try to correct the direction of the vehicle before it hit the guardrail at 57 mph.