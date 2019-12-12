Mother pleads not guilty in son’s drowning death

(WNKY) A Kentucky mother charged with murder in the death of her young son entered a not guilty plea.

Alexandra Richardson and her boyfriend, William Suttle, walked into the Edmonson County District court shackled and in orange jumpsuits Tuesday.

Richardson is accused of driving around a barrier and into high water with her two sons in the car December 3rd. Her younger son, a toddler, died.

Suttle is not charged in the toddler’s death.

Suttle and Richardson are also accused of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Shane Doyle said more charges may be coming.

“I think that she absolutely should be charged with wanton endangerment on those first responders because all of our lives were put at risk at that point trying to help a really terrible situation,” said Doyle.

