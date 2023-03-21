BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Trooper stopped a motorist from Arkansas in South Boston early Sunday morning and found him with four firearms and three large-capacity magazines, including a drum magazine with 70 rounds.

Tayvian Chamberlain, 20, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was driving a 2021 Dodge Durango SUV with an expired paper registration when the Trooper pulled him over on Day Boulevard near the Teacher’s Union building at 12:15 AM. Three young dogs were in the car, which the motorist said he was transporting to buyers in Massachusetts.

For protection, he said he was armed. Several firearms were found in the SUV, which he said he purchased at a gun show in Arkansas. While he acknowledged they were not registered to him, his home state does not require a license.

Chamberlain was detained by troopers after being removed from the vehicle. Under the front seat, where the body had been seated, Troopers discovered a Canix pistol and a magazine holding 18 9mm rounds. Between the driver’s seat and the center console, they found a Glock 43 pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds; an AR pistol with the drum magazine, which held 70 rounds of .223 ammunition, on the floor in front of the front passenger seat, as well as a Glock 41 pistol with a magazine holding 13 .45 caliber rounds beneath the Glock 43.

An additional magazine containing six 9mm rounds was found in the center console, and loose rounds of various calibers were found throughout the vehicle, in a bag near the spare tire in the trunk, and in the rear driver’s side door compartment. Troopers had the Durango towed and Boston Animal Control took possession of the dogs, two Labrador Retrievers, and an Italian Mastiff.

Chamberlain was transported to the State Police-South Boston Barracks and charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a firearm (four counts)

Unlawful possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device (three counts)

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm (three counts)

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Improper storage of a firearm

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle

A bail commissioner was contacted by State Police to set bail at $20,000 plus the standard $40 fee. However, according to State Police, Chamberlain was unable to post bail and was held at the Barracks until Monday morning when he was then transported to South Boston District Court for arraignment.