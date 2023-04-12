SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested on I-291 and faces 10 charges after police pull him over for operating an unregistered Slingshot motorcycle.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, officers observed a man not wearing a helmet while operating a Slingshot motorcycle on West Street. The registration came back as revoked.

Police conducted a traffic stop on I-291 near exit 5B. The operator, identified as 42-year-old Raymond Maldonado, did not have a license to operate a motorcycle. Officers found a large-capacity firearm inside a black satchel that he was wearing and open containers of alcohol inside the Slingshot.

Raymond Gonzalez (Springfield Police Department)

Raymond Maldonado was arrested and charged with the following: