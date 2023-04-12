SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested on I-291 and faces 10 charges after police pull him over for operating an unregistered Slingshot motorcycle.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, officers observed a man not wearing a helmet while operating a Slingshot motorcycle on West Street. The registration came back as revoked.
Police conducted a traffic stop on I-291 near exit 5B. The operator, identified as 42-year-old Raymond Maldonado, did not have a license to operate a motorcycle. Officers found a large-capacity firearm inside a black satchel that he was wearing and open containers of alcohol inside the Slingshot.
Raymond Maldonado was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Firearm Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Motorcycle Equipment Violation