WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist that crossed into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles Monday afternoon.

The West Brookfield Police Department shared a video recorded on Monday around 5:00 p.m. where a motorcyclist drove on the double solid yellow lines to pass one vehicle, while three vehicles were also traveling in the oncoming lane. The motorcyclists then passed another vehicle by moving into the opposite lane of traffic.

Police hope the public can help identify the motorcycle, which has a distinctive tank and tall handlebars.

If you can help identify the operator of the motorcycle, you are asked to contact West Brookfield Police at 508-867-1170 or email CCharron@wbrookfield.com.