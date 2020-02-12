Mount Holyoke professor arraigned on assault to murder, other charges

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – A former Mount Holyoke College professor who is accused of attacking a co-worker with a rock, fire poker, and garden shears was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court Wednesday.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mark Carey told 22News, 48-year-old Rie Hachiyanagi was arraigned on the following charges:

Three counts of armed assault to murder a person over 60

Three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

One count of mayhem

One count of home invasion

One count of entering a dwelling at night to commit a felony.

Hachiyanagi allegedly assaulted her colleague in her Leverett home, beating her with a rock, fire poker, and garden shears, and leaving her with severe injuries. She is expected to survive.

Mount Holyoke professor accused of attacking co-worker with rock, fire poker, garden shears

Carey said Hachiyanagi is being held in the Franklin County House of Correction without bail pursuant to the dangerousness statue until her next hearing on February 19 at 10:00 a.m.