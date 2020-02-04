Mount Holyoke professor facing assault to murder charges scheduled for dangerousness hearing

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Mount Holyoke College professor is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing in Orange District Court Tuesday morning on charges including armed assault to murder a person over 60-years-old.

Mount Holyoke professor accused of attacking co-worker with rock, fire poker, garden shears

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News, from December 23 to December 24, 48-year-old Rie Hachiyanagi allegedly assaulted her colleague in her Leverett home, beating her with a rock, fire poker, and garden shears, and leaving her with severe injuries.

In addition to Hachiyanagi’s armed assault to the murder charge, she is facing three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of mayhem and one count of armed assault in a dwelling.

Hachiyana Arrest Report

Hachiyanagi was arraigned in court Friday, January 3 and has been held without bail in the Franklin County House of Corrections.

Mount Holyoke Statement: