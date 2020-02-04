Mount Holyoke professor facing assault to murder charges scheduled for dangerousness hearing

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Mount Holyoke College professor is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing in Orange District Court Tuesday morning on charges including armed assault to murder a person over 60-years-old.
Mount Holyoke professor accused of attacking co-worker with rock, fire poker, garden shears
Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News, from December 23 to December 24, 48-year-old Rie Hachiyanagi allegedly assaulted her colleague in her Leverett home, beating her with a rock, fire poker, and garden shears, and leaving her with severe injuries.
In addition to Hachiyanagi’s armed assault to the murder charge, she is facing three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of mayhem and one count of armed assault in a dwelling.
Hachiyanagi was arraigned in court Friday, January 3 and has been held without bail in the Franklin County House of Corrections.
Mount Holyoke Statement:
“During the winter recess, there was a serious incident involving two Mount Holyoke faculty members. The incident occurred off-campus and resulted in the hospitalization of one faculty member who is receiving care. We understand that the other faculty member involved is in custody and facing criminal charges.
This individual has been placed on administrative leave from the College and is not permitted on our campus pending further review of the incident. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies in support of their ongoing investigations.
We take very seriously the safety and well-being of every member of our community, and the College is providing support to impacted parties as appropriateMount Holyoke