MSP: Most wanted fugitive case featured on ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted for child pornography and exploitation with ties to Northampton will be featured on DiscoveryID Wednesday night.

In September 2019, Hampshire Superior Court obtained an arrest warrant after an investigation by Northampton police charging Jude Demeis with three counts of possession of child pornography and for lascivious posing or exhibiting a child in the nude. He was added to the Massachusetts State Police’s most wanted fugitives in July of 2020.

An all new season of In Pursuit with John Walsh debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. on DiscoveryID with a segment featuring Jude Demeis. Depending on your cable services, you’ll be able DiscoveryID on your channel lineup.

Demeis is aware that he is wanted by police and is actively trying to evade capture, according to State Police. He is described as white, 6’2” tall, about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is very proficient with computers, an avid mountain biker and a rally car enthusiast. He has ties to the Northampton and Needham area as well as the greater Syracuse, N.Y. and Gilboa, N.Y. area. Police say Demeis also had a previous address in New City, N.Y.

Anyone who has seen Demeis or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call State Police at 1-800-527-8873.